Social media giants, telcos, to speak at public hearings on digital online falsehoods

SINGAPORE: Social media and Internet giants Facebook, Twitter and Google are slated to give oral evidence when public hearings by the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods resume on Thursday (Mar 22).

Facebook will be represented by its vice-president of public policy for Asia-Pacific, Simon Milner and head of public policy in Southeast Asia Alvin Tan.

Twitter will be represented Kathleen Mary Helen Reen, its director of public policy and philanthropy, Asia Pacific as well as Chua Jin Wen Philip, the global lead for government and elections.

Google will be represented by its News Lab lead for Asia Pacific, Irene Jay Liu.



Two local telcos, Singtel and StarHub will also present oral evidence at the hearing on Thursday.

So far, 21 of the 79 individuals and organisations invited to the Select Committee's public hearings, have presented oral evidence over three days last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Select Committee, made up of 10 members including Deputy Speaker Charles Chong, Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, has so far heard from academics here and overseas, religious groups, technology companies and organisations fighting the spread of fake news.

