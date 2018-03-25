Social Service Offices to work more closely with community partners: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: Needy households can look forward to better and more targeted assistance as the Social Service Offices (SSOs) work more closely with community partners in each town, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Sunday (Mar 25).

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Henderson-Dawson Division, Mr Lee said that in order to help families facing difficulties "stand up on their own two feet again", the social service delivery on the ground can be strengthened.

"In order to achieve this, these is no better way than to create partnerships on the ground. And so town by town, my SSOs will, in the course of this year, organise networking sessions," he said.



Mr Lee elaborated that networking sessions would be held, involving representatives from the grassroots, SSOs, family service centres, volunteer welfare organisations and schools.

During the sessions, the representatives will "come together, exchange name cards, shake hands, make friends, put a face and a name behind a telephone number and an email" to facilitate helping families that need assistance.



Plans to have SSOs serve as the main touchpoint for residents to seek help were announced earlier this month during the Social and Family Development Ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the networking sessions, Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament Joan Pereira said: "Because one partner knows what another partner is doing, helping the same family, so you prevent duplication of resources.

"And if there are under-served needs in the community, you can plug this gap so we have a complete picture, and that allows us to help the family holistically," she added.

SSOs CAN TAKE ON MORE URGENT, COMPLEX CASES

Ms Pereira said that expanding the role of the SSO means that it will be able to take on urgent and more complex cases to better help residents in need.

During Sunday's event, which was hosted by Ms Pereira, Mr Lee was given a half-day tour of the various volunteer-led grassroots activities that cater to differing community needs.

Volunteers behind the Hot, Happy & Healthy Meal project, for instance, showed how they reach out to socially isolated elderly residents to draw them into the community through simple activities like coming together to enjoy home-cooked porridge for breakfast.

Another grassroots-driven initiative at the event, the We Love Learning Programme (WeLL), aims to promote creative learning and provide language learning opportunities for the less privileged children.

The initiative started off as a simple weekly story-telling and language learning activities for children to instill good reading habits, impart moral values and build up their confidence.

Meanwhile, to encourage residents to reduce waste, a monthly resident’s flea market is held, where shoppers can give a second life to used items, after buying them at low prices.

Additionally, the Cash for Trash recycling initiative is also popular among residents, where they can bring used cardboard, drink cans, clothes and electronics to be recycled in exchange for cash.

