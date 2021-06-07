Woman jailed for cheating older woman of about S$50,000 to help find a husband

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old woman was given 15 months' jail on Monday (Jun 7) for cheating an older woman of almost S$50,000 in return for help to find a husband.

Soh Chih Hui was also ordered to repay the 56-year-old victim the S$49,600 that she had cheated her of over nine occasions in 2015.

If she cannot make compensation, she will have to serve an additional two weeks' jail. She was allowed to begin her jail term in July.

Soh had been convicted in September of one count of cheating the victim, whom she knew through her mother. The victim was the primary school friend of Soh's mother, and also worked for Soh's father at his bak kut teh stall.

Soh promised to introduce the victim to a man who would become her boyfriend and later her husband. This "man" was supposedly a 51-year-old bank employee who earned S$7,000 every month and owned a temple in Changi, Soh said.

She also showed the victim a photo of the man. The victim testified during the trial that Soh appeared possessed by two deities and told her she needed to acquire good karma before she could be with her husband-to-be.

In order to do so, the victim had to chant prayers, perform rituals and make offerings. She also had to give Soh cash for cosmetics, branded shoes and clothing.

She gave Soh S$49,600 between April and October in 2015, giving her some of the salary she earned from working for Soh's father and borrowing money from her brother to hand to Soh.

In January 2016, the victim realised she had been deceived when Soh asked the victim to sell her HDB flat, and subsequently filed a police report.

According to the prosecution, the victim was very frightened and would give Soh whatever amount she asked for. She was a superstitious person who had even changed her name for good luck.

She was exploited for her naivete and simple-mindedness, having only a secondary school education and holding odd jobs, said prosecutors.

For cheating, Soh could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.