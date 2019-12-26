Solar eclipse: CNA readers capture images of rare 'ring of fire'

SINGAPORE: Life in Singapore paused early on Thursday afternoon (Dec 26) as people across the island went out on the streets to catch a rare annular solar eclipse.
The astronomical event occurs when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving a flaming ring at the edges.
CNA readers captured the "once in a lifetime" event - the next one will only appear in Singapore in 2063 - from their locations across the city and sent in their photos and a video timelapse:
These photos came from our readers. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.