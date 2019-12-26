Solar eclipse: CNA readers capture images of rare 'ring of fire'

SINGAPORE: Life in Singapore paused early on Thursday afternoon (Dec 26) as people across the island went out on the streets to catch a rare annular solar eclipse.

The astronomical event occurs when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving a flaming ring at the edges.

CNA readers captured the "once in a lifetime" event - the next one will only appear in Singapore in 2063 - from their locations across the city and sent in their photos and a video timelapse:

Timelapse from Northern Singapore! pic.twitter.com/WpNtilK9V8 — Matin Akmal (@TheMatinAkmal) December 26, 2019

The annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019 captured by a CNA reader in Clementi. (Photo: Fiqqo)

A collage of images of the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019 shot from Gillman Barracks. (Photos: Aidil Abudllah)

Pinhole art created by a CNA reader from Bedok by projecting the eclipse's light on a piece of paper. (Photo: Ashwin Gawli)

Interesting patterns of the eclipse as captured by a CNA reader on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Divya Krishnan)

IT engineer Ng Kok Keng used a piece of green-tinted glass from a welding mask his father gave him as a child to capture photos of the eclipse from East Coast Park. (Photo: Ng Kok Keng)

IT engineer Ng Kok Keng used a piece of green-tinted glass from a welding mask his father gave him as a child to capture images of the eclipse and protect the sensor of his camera phone. (Photo: Ng Kok Keng)

The eclipse seen from Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. (Photo: Shamini Priya)

A view of the annular solar eclipse from Clementi on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Christina)

The eclipse seen from Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. (Photo: Shamini Priya)

The eclipse seen from Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. (Photo: Shamini Priya)

A view of the annular solar eclipse from Clementi on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Kanika Joshi)

