Solar eclipse: CNA readers capture images of rare 'ring of fire'

Boxing day annular solar eclipse Dec 26, 2019 ring of fire
The annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019 captured by a CNA reader in Choa Chu Kang at about 1.22pm. (Photo: David Wirawan)
SINGAPORE: Life in Singapore paused early on Thursday afternoon (Dec 26) as people across the island went out on the streets to catch a rare annular solar eclipse.

The astronomical event occurs when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving a flaming ring at the edges.

CNA readers captured the "once in a lifetime" event  - the next one will only appear in Singapore in 2063 - from their locations across the city and sent in their photos and a video timelapse:

Boxing Day annular eclipse Dec 26, 2019 ring of fire
The annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019 captured by a CNA reader in Clementi. (Photo: Fiqqo)

Boxing day annular solar eclipse Dec 26, 2019 ring of fire
The annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019 captured by a CNA reader in Clementi. (Photo: Fiqqo)

Boxing day annular solar eclipse Dec 26, 2019 ring of fire (1)
A collage of images of the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019 shot from Gillman Barracks. (Photos: Aidil Abudllah)

Boxing Day solar eclipse Dec 26, 2019 ring of fire
Pinhole art created by a CNA reader from Bedok by projecting the eclipse's light on a piece of paper. (Photo: Ashwin Gawli)

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore at Nanyang Technological University
Interesting patterns of the eclipse as captured by a CNA reader on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Divya Krishnan)

The annular solar eclipse seen in Singapore
IT engineer Ng Kok Keng used a piece of green-tinted glass from a welding mask his father gave him as a child to capture photos of the eclipse from East Coast Park. (Photo: Ng Kok Keng)

WhatsApp Image 2019-12-26 at 3.22.42 PM (1)
IT engineer Ng Kok Keng used a piece of green-tinted glass from a welding mask his father gave him as a child to capture images of the eclipse and protect the sensor of his camera phone. (Photo: Ng Kok Keng)

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore 3
The eclipse seen from Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. (Photo: Shamini Priya)

Boxing Day eclipse Dec 26, 2019 ring of fire Clementi
A view of the annular solar eclipse from Clementi on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Christina)

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore 4
The eclipse seen from Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. (Photo: Shamini Priya)

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore 5
The eclipse seen from Bukit Batok East Avenue 3. (Photo: Shamini Priya)

Boxing Day annular eclipse Raffles Place Dec 26, 2019
A view of the annular solar eclipse from Clementi on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Kanika Joshi)

