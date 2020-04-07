Solidarity Budget: Adult permanent residents with Singaporean family members to receive S$300 cash payout

SINGAPORE: All adult permanent residents with Singaporean parents, spouses or children will be able to apply for a one-off Solidarity Payment of S$300, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Apr 7).

Long-term visit pass-plus, or LTVP+, holders who have Singaporean spouses will also receive similar benefits, Mr Heng said in Parliament, adding that more details will be available later.

The expansion of the cash payout scheme was in response to concerns that some Singaporean families with non-citizen members are not able to tap on measures under the Care and Support Package, he said.

“They currently do not benefit from the cash payouts under the Care and Support Package, but are supporting the family in different ways, through this difficult period,” Mr Heng noted.

All adult Singaporeans aged 21 and above will receive a one-off Solidarity Payment of S$600 in cash, Mr Heng had said earlier on Monday, as part of a Solidarity Budget - the third round of stimulus in 2020 - to provide help to firms, workers and households amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

The S$600 is made up of S$300 that Mr Heng announced in his earlier supplementary budget in March, and an additional S$300.

For the majority of Singaporeans who have provided their bank account details to the Government, the Solidarity Payment will be credited directly into their bank accounts by Apr 14.

The rest will receive the payment by cheque, to be issued in stages later, starting Apr 30.

