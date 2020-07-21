Some ERP charges to resume for first time since COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at three gantries will resume starting next week after being suspended at the beginning of the “circuit breaker” period, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jul 21).

ERP rates of S$1 will apply at three gantries on the Central Expressway (CTE) from Jul 27 to manage congestion during peak periods, LTA said in a news release.



ERP charges were first suspended on Apr 6 on the expectation that traffic would be significantly reduced during the circuit breaker period, which ended on Jun 1.

This is the LTA's second review of ERP pricing following the circuit breaker, when workplaces and schools were ordered shut to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore.

Singapore is in the second phase of reopening, during which most economic activities have resumed.

“Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions from end June to early July 2020, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the Central Expressway (CTE),” LTA said.

“As more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has begun to build up again during weekday peak hours. This has resulted in localised congestion at specific locations along the CTE during the morning and evening peak periods.”

The S$1 ERP rate will apply at the following gantries to manage congestion at these areas:

Rates at all other time periods on the CTE and all other gantries will remain at S$0 until the next review, LTA added.

"LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely. As earlier announced, LTA will adjust the frequency of ERP rate reviews depending on the ground situation," it said.

The ERP review will be conducted every five weeks starting from the next cycle.

The outcome of the next ERP rate review will be announced in the fourth week of August, with the new rates, if any, to take effect from Aug 31.

