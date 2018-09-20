Some M1 users experience difficulties accessing mobile data services
SINGAPORE: Local telco M1 said some of its customers experienced difficulties accessing mobile data services on Thursday morning (Sep 20).
At 7.18am, M1 said in a Facebook post that that some of its customers were experiencing difficulties accessing mobile data services and that its engineers were working to resolve the problem.
At 8.19am, M1 posted an update to say that mobile data services had been restored.
Some of the people affected had posted comments on social media.