Son arrested for allegedly attacking father, causing multiple injuries

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his father with a sharp object, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (May 12).

SPF said it was alerted to the incident along Commonwealth Avenue West at about 11.20pm on Monday.

The father, 41, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital while he was conscious. His son left the scene before the police's arrival.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men supposedly had a dispute before the incident," said SPF.

Police officers established the 21-year-old's whereabouts through ground enquiries and using footage from police cameras. He was arrested within four hours, the police said.

The man will be charged on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or a combination of the punishments.

