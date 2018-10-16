Song Ji-hyo, 2PM's Lee Junho to headline Korean expo in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Fans of all things Korean take note - South Korean celebrity Song Ji-hyo and 2PM band member Lee Junho will be in Singapore in November as part of the Korea Brand and Entertainment Expo (KBEE).

Organised by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the exposition will be where "business and cultural exchanges take place", according to the event website.

The two-day exposition - held from Nov 1 to Nov 2 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre - will feature events including business consulting sessions, a K-beauty make-up show as well as celebrity appearances and fan signings.

Song and Lee, along with K-pop boyband SNUPER, will hold fan signings during the exposition, while Chinese boyband Boy Story will also make an appearance.

The exposition is free to attend. However those who want to go to the opening ceremony and fan signing events will need to register online and download tickets from the KBEE website.







