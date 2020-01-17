40-year-old taken to hospital after fight at South Bridge Rd

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after reports of a fight in Boat Quay on Friday (Jan 17) morning.

Police said they were alerted to the fight at 58 South Bridge Road at about 5.20am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A 40-year-old man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital," police added.

"Police investigations are ongoing."

An eyewitness CNA spoke to said that several people were involved in the fight that had started at a nearby club.

When CNA visited the scene on Friday afternoon, blood on the road had already been cleaned up and the cordon was lifted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Photo: Rauf Khan)

(Photo: Rauf Khan)

A designer, who wanted to be known only as Eric, said he came to work at about 9am and saw police cleaning up the blood.

A worker at the Clover Hotel, located across the crime scene, said police had asked to view CCTV footage shot from the hotel.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 5.30am at South Bridge Road and confirmed that one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

