South Korea's Black Eagles pull out of Singapore Airshow after crash

SINGAPORE: The Black Eagles, the Republic of Korea Air Force's aerobatic team, will not be taking part in the Singapore Airshow's aerobatic flying display programme in the coming days.



This comes after a Black Eagles aircraft crashed and caught fire at the grass verge beside Changi Airport's Runway 1 on Tuesday (Feb 6).



The revised schedule on the official Singapore Airshow 2018 website. (Source: Singapore Airshow 2018 website)

According to the revised aerobatic flying display programme on the official Singapore Airshow website, the Black Eagles are not slated to perform from Wednesday to Sunday.



The team was supposed to perform alongside other flying display teams from countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The incident that took place on Tuesday left the pilot with minor injuries. Close-up pictures online also showed the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle plane lying upside down on the grass which is covered with white foam.



They pulled off their stunts successfully at a media preview last weekend.



