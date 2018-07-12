South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets President Halimah Yacob at Istana

SINGAPORE: South Korean President Moon Jae-in received an official welcome by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana as he began his state visit to Singapore on Thursday (Jul 12).

Mr Moon, who was welcomed by a guard of honour, also had an audience with Mdm Halimah and met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Advertisement

He will also be hosted to a lunch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the Istana on Thursday (Jul 12). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Moon is in Singapore on a three-day state visit until Friday, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement.

He is here at the invitation of Mdm Halimah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the visit, Mr Moon and Mr Lee will witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding to boost cooperation in the areas of trade, environment, small and medium enterprises and start-ups.

President Halimah Yacob hosted South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the Istana on Thursday (Jul 12). (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mdm Halimah will also host a state banquet in honour of Mr Moon.

On Friday, Mr Moon will deliver the 42nd Singapore Lecture titled, "ROK and ASEAN: Partners for Achieving Peace and Co-prosperity in East Asia".

It will be moderated by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, MFA said.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s Blue House reported that Mr Moon will give a speech on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region.

Mr Moon’s trip comes on the back of the historic meeting last month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump which Singapore hosted.

