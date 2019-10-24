SP Group announces carbon footprint tracker for users to monitor, reduce emissions

SINGAPORE: An upcoming new feature by SP Group will allow households and businesses to track and reduce their carbon footprint, the energy utilities group said in a news release on Thursday (Oct 24),

Consumers will be able to use a carbon footprint tracker on the SP Utilities App from December to monitor their emissions based on their power consumption and lifestyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to SP Group, the tool is "designed to create awareness, provide tools to take action, and effect changes that will reduce carbon emissions".

“With our carbon footprint tracker, consumers can see how their actions impact the environment," SP Group CEO Wong Kim Yin said.

"Armed with this knowledge, they can take action to improve their habits towards a higher quality, sustainable lifestyle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

More features will be progressively added in the first half of 2020.

Those with the tracker can use simulation tools to calculate their emissions based on daily activities such as mode of transport, consumption habits and energy use. They can also compete with others to achieve green targets.

"Anyone with an SP utilities account can download the app and use the carbon footprint tracker and tools, regardless of their electricity retail provider or meter type," SP Group said.