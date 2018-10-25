SP Group to double electric vehicle charging points to 1,000 by 2020

SINGAPORE: SP Group announced on Thursday (Oct 25) that it will build 1,000 electric vehicle charging points by 2020, double the initial target it made in June.

In addition, one-quarter of the 1,000 charging points will be extra high-powered, to support upcoming electric vehicle models with bigger battery capacities and longer driving ranges. These chargers will have power ratings of as high as 50kW, said SP in a news release.



Advertisement

The company previously said that it will build 50kW DC chargers which can fully charge a car in 30 minutes.

The charging points will be located at shopping malls, residential areas, business parks and industrial sites, as well as close to coffee shops and food outlets, said SP.

It added that it plans to extend such charging services to a wider range of vehicles in future, including larger commercial vehicles such as buses and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, major users of SP's electric vehicle charging network include drivers from Grab and HDT Singapore Taxi.

The energy and utilities company on Thursday also announced a partnership in which it will support HDT with all its vehicle charging needs for the next 10 years.

HDT, Singapore's largest electric taxi operator, plans to grow its fleet to 800 electric taxis by 2022, and it may be including newer electric vehicle models in their fleet.



Mr James Ng, managing director of HDT Singapore Taxi, with Mr Goh Chee Kiong, SP Group's head for strategic development. (Photo: SP Group)

​​​​​​​

“By developing Singapore’s largest and fastest electric vehicle charging network, it will enable greater adoption of electric vehicles, helping our customers to go green, while saving energy and cost," said Mr Wong Kim Yin, group chief executive officer of SP Group.



"The significant reduction in carbon emissions will also support Singapore’s Climate Action Plan,” he added.

