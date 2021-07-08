SP Group trials technology to push energy from battery of electric vehicle back to power grid

SINGAPORE: SP Group has started a trial to test and verify the possibility of transferring energy from the batteries of electric vehicles (EV) back to the power grid.

Vehicle-to-grid technology can be a "win-win" for both the electricity system and electric vehicle owners if proven viable, said SP Group on Thursday (Jul 8), adding that it would help to overcome intermittency from solar power while allowing vehicle owners to be paid for the use of their batteries when needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This would go towards enhancing grid reliability and catering to demand for energy to support more than 600,000 vehicles when Singapore phases out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040, said the company.

Singapore announced its vision in Budget 2020 to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and have all vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040.

Since then, the Government has announced measures to encourage the use of more environmentally friendly vehicles, including an EV Early Adoption Incentive and plans to expand the public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vehicle-to-grid technology allows energy transfer between electric vehicle batteries and the power grid, which is "more sophisticated" than unidirectional charging, said SP Group.

When charged, lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles can act as small energy storage systems. These can help to balance the power grid by supplementing any fall in solar power supply due to rain or cloud cover, or storing excess energy during periods of significant solar generation.

Power plants have traditionally performed the role of mitigating such intermittency, but customers will be able to contribute when vehicle-to-grid technology is integrated, SP Group said.

Advertisement

SP Group is providing four vehicle-to-grid charging points at its premises for the trial, which will end in June next year.

The trial will seek to demonstrate vehicle-to-grid capability and applications, including frequency regulation, reduction of demand from traditional energy sources, mitigation of too-high or too-low voltage in the distribution system, and electric vehicle charging during peak and off-peak periods, it said.

"Our trial of vehicle-to-grid integration is another step towards supporting Singapore's green energy transformation," said Mr Stanley Huang, group CEO of SP Group.

"As the national grid operator, we are building a resilient and smart grid for the future, ensuring that our energy system caters to the increased load due to the conversion to EVs."