SPCA lodges report over seafood restaurant's live crab claw machine

SINGAPORE: The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore has reported a seafood restaurant for its use of a claw machine used to "catch" live crabs.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 23), SPCA said that the use of the machine causes "unnecessary harm to the animals", adding that it has reported the restaurant to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

SPCA also said that use of the machine "encourages people to see animals as nothing more than objects to play with", which goes against its vision of a "kinder society".

A claw machine is commonly used in arcades, fairs and pasar malams, or night markets. A mechanical claw is controlled by a player, who manoeuvres it around the interior of the machine filled with prizes.

The claw will drop down with its pincers closing around a prize before lifting it up and dropping it into a compartment, where the player can then retrieve it.

"Crabs are living creatures, not toys. SPCA advises members of the public to not partake in such activities," said SPCA.



Photos of the machine indicate it belongs to a restaurant which operates in Punggol. CNA has reached out to the restaurant to confirm it belongs to them and to ask for a response to the SPCA's claims.