Specialised health app for individuals with prediabetes

SINGAPORE: People diagnosed with prediabetes can now receive interactive health guidance from an application jointly developed by Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Called the JurongHealth Food Log, it uses an artificial intelligence system to analyse, match and display nutritional values of the uploaded food images at the users’ fingertips.

Some examples of the food items integrated into the application’s database include local favourites like Laksa, Beef Noodles and Nasi Padang.

Aside from diet tracking, the app facilitates real-time health monitoring from a team of dietitians and physiotherapists.

Users can receive personalised feedback and recommendations to improve their existing dietary habits and incorporate tailored exercise routines.

Director of Allied Health and Community Operations Lee Hee Hoon said: “Telehealth coaching is a remote approach for us to reach a larger population.”

The app also includes a community feature for users to connect with one another as they make lifestyle changes to reverse prediabetes.

Ms Lee highlighted that the main purpose of the app is to “anchor health coaching around a lifestyle and behavioural change”.

20 pre-diabetic individuals, who are part of the hospital’s Lifestyle Intervention (LIVEN) programme, have been involved in the testing of the application since May last year.

They are all aged between 48 and 65 years old and are in the overweight category.

At least 90 per cent of them reported a four to five per cent drop in weight loss after using the application.

Ms Lee added that the study hopes to recruit 140 participants and conclude by the end of 2019.