Speed regulating strips to be implemented at Marine Parade roundabout following fatal accident

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be implementing speed regulating strips at a Marine Parade roundabout following a fatal accident last week.

Member of Parliament for Mountbatten Lim Biow Chuan announced the move in a Facebook post on Saturday (Mar 23), posting an accompanying map to show the planned locations.

"This is in addition to the road warning signs at the side of the road," said Mr Lim, adding that the move would slow down the speed of vehicles entering the roundabout.

"Next week, I will meet with LTA on site to discuss other measures to make the place safer for the residents," he added.





The announcement comes after an 82-year-old woman died in hospital from injuries sustained in an accident last Monday, at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Amber Road.

Residents of Marine Parade have previously called for more measures to make the pavements around the roundabout safer, as they felt it was a "very dangerous place".

The two-lane roundabout, or "circus" as residents call it, is heavily used by drivers to get to the city via Mountbatten Road or towards Parkway Parade on Marine Parade Road.