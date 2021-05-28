Man arrested for allegedly striking police officer, exposing himself when told to wear a mask

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly using criminal force against police officers and failing to comply with COVID-19 regulations, among other offences, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (May 28).

The man was allegedly drunk, not wearing a mask and acting aggressively towards passers-by along Tanjong Pagar Road on May 23 when police attended to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Police officers advised the man to wear a mask, but he allegedly refused to comply,” SPF said in a news release.

“He then purportedly hurled vulgarities, unzipped his pants to expose his private parts and directed sexually explicit remarks at the officers.

“The man also allegedly threatened to slap police officers and gesticulated wildly, causing his hands to strike an officer on his nose.”

The man was subsequently arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously,” SPF said.

“The police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviours relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



Those who commit the offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty face up to four years in prison, a fine, or both.

The offence of causing annoyance whilst drunk carries a penalty of up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$1,000, or both.

Advertisement

Offenders who utter words or make gestures intended to insult the modesty of any person face up to a year in prison, a fine, or both.

Individuals who are found guilty of the offence of appearing nude in a public place can be punished with up to to three months' jail, a fine, or both.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, individuals who do not wear a mask or do not wear a mask properly outside their homes can face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram