Man to be charged for not wearing mask in MRT train and threatening police officers

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (Jul 2) after he allegedly did not wear a mask while in an MRT train and later threatened police officers who had tracked him down.

He will be charged for public nuisance, failing to wear a mask when not in his ordinary place of residence and using threatening words towards police officers in relation to the execution of their duties, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Thursday.

“On May 7, 2021, the man was allegedly seen not wearing a mask while travelling on an MRT train and declared on the train that he would never wear a mask,” SPF said.

“When police officers visited him at his residence on May 9, 2021, he purportedly threatened to knock them down.”

The man's behaviour in the MRT train was caught on video by a fellow commuter. The video later went viral online.



In the video, commuters are heard urging the man to put on a mask, to which he replies: "Just wear your mask, it's fine. I will never wear a mask."

The man then sits between two commuters, prompting a woman on his right to quickly vacate her seat.

"I'm very religious and I love human beings," says the man in the video. "And I hate seeing uncles, granddads with the mask on."

The video also shows one commuter offering the man a mask, but he refuses to put it on.



SMRT said at the time that it had made a police report about the incident.

SPF reminded members of the public to take prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

“The police take a stern view of irresponsible behaviours relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance to the law,” SPF said.

“Let us do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Those convicted of the offence of public nuisance face a fine of up to S$2,000, up to three months in prison or both.

For breaching the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months in prison or both.

Those found guilty of using threatening words towards a public servant in relation to the execution of their duty face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 12 months in prison or both.



