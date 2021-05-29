Man arrested in Woodlands after attempting to escape from police, charged with loanshark harassment

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday (May 28) after attempting to escape from police in his car, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday.

The man was suspected to have been involved in a case of loanshark harassment at Haig Road on May 23, as well as a rash act and drug-related offences.

He was also wanted by police for theft and dangerous driving, and by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for other drug-related offences.

Police conducted an operation to apprehend the man at about 3.40pm on Friday around Block 469 Admiralty Drive.



“When the man realised that he was being followed by unmarked police vehicles, he attempted to escape in his vehicle,” SPF said in a news release.

“In the process, the man allegedly hit and damaged one of the unmarked police (vehicles).”

No officers were injured, said the police.

Damage to an unmarked police vehicle allegedly caused by the 31-year-old man. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

SPF immediately mounted an islandwide operation to locate the man, and found his getaway vehicle around Block 222 Yishun Street 21.

He was later arrested in a flat at Block 772 Woodlands Drive 60.



SPF and CNB investigations are ongoing.

The man was charged for loanshark harassment on Saturday.



“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders who blatantly disregard the law and threaten the safety and security of our neighbourhoods,” SPF said.



First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment face mandatory imprisonment of up to five years, mandatory caning of up to six strokes and a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000.

