Woman charged with cheating, forgery offences over COVID-19 Support Grant application

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old woman was charged in court on Tuesday (Jun 8) for cheating and forgery offences related to a COVID-19 Support Grant application.

Rajagopal Malini allegedly attempted to cheat the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) into disbursing the grant by falsely declaring in her application that she had been placed on involuntary no-pay leave of more than three months as a result of COVID-19, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

She is also alleged to have forged a termination letter to support the false declaration in her application.

MSF did not approve her COVID-19 Support Grant application.

Administered by MSF, the COVID-19 Support Grant provides financial assistance to Singaporeans affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajagopal Malini is also facing additional charges relating to the use of a stolen credit card and a case of criminal breach of trust.

She faces nine counts of abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating for her alleged involvement in using a stolen credit card to make unauthorised transactions amounting to S$12,916.10, and one count of criminal breach of trust by an employee for allegedly misappropriating S$4,015.72 in cash from her employer, police said.

“The police takes a serious view against any person involved in fraudulent or dishonest conduct, especially pertaining to applications for government grants,” SPF said.

“Offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

For the charge of attempted cheating and each charge of abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating, Rajagopal Malini faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Those convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating also face up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

The offence of criminal breach of trust by employees carries a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine.



