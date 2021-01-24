18-year-old suspect arrested for cheating over ‘nude materials’ scam

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Jan 24), with one scam involving an online advertisement offering “nude materials”.

On Oct 28 last year, police received a report from a victim who claimed to have been cheated after responding to an online advertisement promising nude materials in exchange for payment. The victim made bank transfers to the other party, who then allegedly became uncontactable.

“Through follow-up investigations, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested her on Jan 21, 2021,” SPF said in a news release.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager is allegedly involved in other similar cheating cases.”



Police investigations are ongoing. If convicted of the offence of cheating, the suspect faces a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.

“The police take a serious view of persons who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with, in accordance with the law,” SPF said.

SPF advised members of the public to be wary of friend requests and online listings which offer escort, massage or sexual services as they could be fraudulent.

Police also cautioned against giving out personal details - such as credit card information - freely, and advised victims to remain calm and not give in to scare tactics employed by scammers.

