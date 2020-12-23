Woman arrested over e-commerce scams involving sale of Rolex watches, iPhones

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old woman has been arrested over her suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 23).

On Dec 12, the police received a report from a victim who was purportedly cheated by an online seller advertising sales of Rolex watches on e-commerce site Carousell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the victim made a payment of S$5,000 via bank transfer, the seller became uncontactable, said the police.

Officers arrested the seller on Tuesday after establishing her identity.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is also believed to be involved in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sales of iPhone 12 Pro Max on Facebook," said the police.

The woman will be charged with cheating on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The police reminded the public to purchase items only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, and use in-built payment options that only release payment to the seller upon delivery.



"(Scammers) may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC/driver’s licence to make you believe that they are genuine sellers," added the police. "Do not fall for it!"