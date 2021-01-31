Police investigating 344 people after scam victims cheated out of more than S$9.84 million

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are investigating 344 people for their suspected involvement as scammers or money mules in about 607 scam cases.

The victims in those scams purportedly lost more than S$9.84 million, the police said in a news release on Saturday (Jan 30).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspects are aged between 16 and 77, and comprise 229 men and 115 women.

"The suspects are believed to be involved in 607 cases of scams, comprising mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, China official impersonation scams, fake gambling platform scams and loan scams," said SPF.

The investigations follow a two-week island-wide enforcement operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions that started on Jan 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If charged and found guilty of cheating, the suspects could be fined and jailed for up to 10 years. For money laundering, the suspects could also be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed for up to 10 years.

Suspects found guilty of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence will face a fine of up to S$125,000, jailed up to three years or both.

The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance to the law, warned SPF.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions," the police added.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.