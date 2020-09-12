Police investigating 261 people after scam victims cheated of more than S$3 million

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are investigating 261 people for their suspected involvement as scammers or money mules in more than 500 scam cases.

The victims in those scams purportedly lost more than S$3 million, the police said in a news release on Saturday (Sep 12).

The suspects are aged between 15 and 83, and include 163 men and 98 women.

"The suspects are believed to be involved in 544 cases of scams, comprising mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams and loan scams," said SPF.

The investigations follow a two-week, island-wide enforcement operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions that started on Aug 29.

If charged and found guilty of cheating, the suspects could be fined and jailed for up to 10 years. For money laundering, the suspects could also be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed for up to 10 years.

The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance to the law, said SPF.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions," the police added.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.