Suspect to be charged after hitting police vehicle during car chase; arms and drug-related offences also being investigated

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man who hit a police car on Wednesday (Oct 7), injuring an officer inside the vehicle, will be charged on Friday with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

He will also be investigated for dangerous driving, possession of arms without licence and suspected drug-related offences, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Thursday.

Officers spotted the man driving a car "recklessly" in a car park at about 3.15am on Wednesday, SPF said.

The officers, who were conducting vehicle checks along Chai Chee Road at the time, signalled for the man to stop. However, the man sped off and a pursuit ensued.

"During the pursuit, the man drove into a car park along Bedok North Street 1 and hit the left side of the police car causing one of the police officers inside the vehicle to be injured. The man then drove over the road divider and escaped," SPF said.

The injured officer – a 21-year-old full-time police national serviceman – was conveyed to the hospital for treatment, SPF said.

The man also committed several traffic violations during the pursuit, including beating a red traffic light and driving against the flow of traffic, police said.

STUN DEVICE, SUSPECTED DRUGS FOUND

The car was subsequently found abandoned along Bedok North Avenue 3. An object believed to be a stun device was found during a check on the vehicle, SPF said.

The man was arrested on Thursday, after officers from Bedok Police Division established his identity through follow-up investigations.

Substances suspected to be controlled drugs were found on the man during his arrest, police said.

The man had been charged with an offence of rash act causing hurt in August, and was out on bail when the incident on Wednesday took place, SPF said.

If found guilty of causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, he could be jailed for up to 7 years and fined or caned.