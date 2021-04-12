3 men arrested over robbery involving vape pods, components; alleged victim also to be investigated

SINGAPORE: Three 20-year-old men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery with hurt, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Apr 12).

Police received a report at about 9.55pm on Apr 8 that three unknown men had allegedly assaulted and robbed a 19-year-old man along Chancery Lane, taking 50 boxes of assorted electronic vaporiser pods, 10 e-vaporiser components and a mobile phone from the teenager.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs, officers from Tanglin Division established the identity of the three men and arrested them on Apr 9, 2021,” SPF said in a news release.

Police investigations against the three men for robbery with hurt are ongoing.

The offence of robbery with hurt carries a jail term of between five and 20 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

The three men as well as the 19-year-old will also be investigated for offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, police said.

“It is an offence under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and their related components,” SPF said.

“First-time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months' jail, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.”

It is also an offence to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers and related components, with offenders liable for a fine of up to S$2,000.

