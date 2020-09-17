Police issue 'stern warning' to man for online posts on race and religion; says no further action after reports against blogger Xiaxue

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued a "stern warning" to a man using the Facebook moniker "Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali" for harassment and stoking racial or religious tensions in several social media posts he made this year.

In a separate statement, the police on Thursday (Sep 17) also said that reports were lodged against a netizen using the moniker "Xiaxue" but that no further action will be taken because "the elements of an offence have not been established beyond a reasonable doubt".

STERN WARNING ISSUED TO FACEBOOK USER

A man using the Facebook moniker "Abdul Malik Mohammed Ghazali" received a stern warning for three social media posts he made earlier this year.

"The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers have issued a stern warning to the man for the offence of making a threatening communication likely to cause alarm," SPF said in a statement.

This offence falls under the Protection from Harassment Act. The warning was issued for a social media post on Jul 5.

The warning was also issued for two additional offences of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race, SPF said. The offences were committed in two social media posts on Feb 8.

In response to queries by CNA, SPF declined to name the man behind the Facebook moniker.

The moniker matches that of a Facebook user who claimed to have shared screenshots of online comments made by Workers' Party Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan during the General Election period.

Police had said on Jul 7 that they were investigating this individual after reports were lodged against him.

Two reports were also lodged against Ms Khan on Jul 4 and Jul 5 in relation to comments she had made on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, the police said they had issued a stern warning to Ms Khan for the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race. The warning was issued for two social media posts made by Ms Khan on Feb 2, 2018 and May 17, 2020.

The warning was also issued for "an additional offence of contempt by scandalising the court" for Ms Khan's social media post on Feb 2, 2018.

NO FURTHER ACTION ON REPORTS AGAINST BLOGGER 'XIAXUE'

In a separate statement responding to media queries, the police on Thursday confirmed that reports were lodged in relation to online posts by "a netizen using the moniker 'Xiaxue'".

Xiaxue is the online moniker of popular blogger and media personality Wendy Cheng.

The reports alleged that the online posts "had intended to wound religious or racial feelings and constituted harassment against minorities", said the police.

SPF added: "The police have consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which advised no further action in relation to these posts as the elements of an offence have not been established beyond a reasonable doubt."

It said the police will not be taking any further action on the matter.