Police rebut claims on planned protest outside Australian High Commission

SINGAPORE: A claim made in a tweet that the police are likely to approve a planned protest outside the Australian High Commission is untrue, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Jun 9)

“The police are aware of a tweet by user ‘@watermelonsalt5’ on Twitter indicating that a protest will be held in front of the Australian High Commission on Jun 10, 2021,” police said in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The user also claimed that a check with the Singapore Police Force was done, and that a permit for the protest would likely be granted.

“Contrary to what the post claims, the police did not receive any enquiries on or application for a permit for this protest.”

In the tweet on Jun 4, @watermelonsalt5 said that the protest was aimed at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will make an official visit to Singapore on Thursday.

While in Singapore, Mr Morrison will participate in a leaders’ meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Morrison's trip to Singapore will be the first official visit by a foreign leader since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m planning on staging a one man protest in front of the Aussie High Comm on Thursday,” @watermelonsalt5 tweeted.

“Will print a huge picture of a mouse and #ScottyGoHome #LoveIsNotTourism #strandedAussies #LetUsBackToAus

“Have checked with the Singapore Police Force, they’re likely to grant a protest permit.”



Advertisement

The user also posted a tweet “calling all stranded Aussies, 485 Visa and Student Visa holders in Singapore” to “make a statement” during Mr Morrison’s visit.

Tweets and retweets from the account typically criticise Australian government policies on travel restrictions, which have left many of the country’s citizens stranded overseas.

International students have also been affected by the travel restrictions.

The user joined Twitter in April this year and currently has 14 followers.



The police reminded the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal, adding that it will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.

“Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws,” SPF said.

