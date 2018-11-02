'Suspicious package' sent to The Straits Times newsroom

SINGAPORE: A "suspicious package" has been delivered to The Straits Times newsroom, the paper reported on Friday (Nov 2).

Three staff members felt dizzy after coming into contact with it, according to ST, which said the item was sent from abroad.

Advertisement

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are at the newsroom after being alerted by security officers at the Singapore Press Holdings news centre, located at 1000 Toa Payoh North.

"A suspicious package was delivered to the ST newsroom. It was reported to the police and the SCDF is investigating," ST editor Warren Fernandez was quoted as saying in the report.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the police and SCDF for more information.