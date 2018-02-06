Spike in motorcycle COE prices last month not due to speculation by dealers: LTA

SINGAPORE: Despite Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for motorcycles once again crossing the S$8,000 threshold, it was not due to the stockpiling of COEs by dealers, Dr Lam Pin Min said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 6).

Responding to a question by MP Lee Bee Wah, the Senior Minister of State for Transport said that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has not found data suggesting that stockpiling of Category D COEs by motorcycle dealers to resell at a higher price had caused COE premiums to rise.

“Currently, motorcycle dealers bid for COEs under their name and hold a stock of temporary COEs. This is preferred for the motorcycle market as it allows buyers to take delivery of motorcycles immediately,” said Dr Lam. “Our data does not reveal irregular stockpiling of COEs ... with the exception shortly after the tiered ARF for bikes was introduced.”

He added: “In those instances, dealers might have kept some of the COEs garnered before the announcement of the tiered Additional Registration Fee (ARF) to register more expensive motorcycles.

“But (those) temporary COEs have since been used up or expired.”

MONITORING THE SITUATION CLOSELY: DR LAM

Last year, motorcycle COE premiums hit a record high of S$8,081 in March. There were concerns then that dealers might have played a part in its rise by stockpiling temporary COEs, and profiting from its speculation in the market.

Dr Lee suggested raising the registration fee of temporary COEs from its current price of S$200, as well as shortening its current six-month validity period.

However, Dr Lam said doing so will affect the current business model of motorcycle dealers. “The reason why we’re not doing that is that if we do shorten the validity period of the Cat D temp COEs, it will reduce the time available for dealers and buyers to secure the vehicle before the temp COE expires,” he said.

“Dealers would then have to maintain a large inventory of vehicles to meet the shorter validity period and this might increase the business cost of the dealers."

He added: “As for the registration deposit (for temporary Category D COEs), it is tied at S$200 because the quota premiums for motorcycles are much lower than that of normal cars.”

Addressing the present COE premiums for motorcycles, Dr Lam acknowledged the current trend but noted that it had also tapered off last year due to market forces.

“Since the implementation of tiered ARF, the Category D COE quota premiums increased from S$6,000 to S$8,081 in March 2017 before dropping to S$3,500 in August 2017,” he said. “It fluctuates with demand and supply.”

Added Dr Lam: “We did notice that Category D COE premium was at S$8,001 for the second bidding exercise of Jan 2018 and we’ll be watching the trend closely.”