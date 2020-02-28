Two boys under investigation after spittle found on lift mirrors, buttons in Punggol, Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: Two boys are under investigation after spittle was found on the mirrors and buttons inside lifts in Punggol and Ang Mo Kio, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Feb 28).

The boys, aged 12 and 17 years old, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of public nuisance



Police received a report on Feb 23 that spittle was found inside the lifts of blocks located along Punggol Walk. A similar report was made on Feb 25, after spittle was found inside the lifts of blocks at Ang Mo Kio Street 32.

Ground enquiries and images from police cameras helped identify the two boys.



“These incidents had caused alarm and annoyance at a time when Singapore is dealing with the COVID-19 situation, and infections can spread indirectly through contaminated surfaces,” the police said.



Police investigations against the two boys are ongoing.



“The police take a serious view of such inconsiderate and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current COVID-19 situation,” the police said.



“Everyone needs to play their part by observing good personal hygiene and being socially responsible.”



Anyone convicted of causing public nuisance may face a fine of up to S$2,000, the police said. If the act might cause common injury, danger or annoyance to people, offenders may face a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to S$2,000 or both.