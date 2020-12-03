Spize fined S$32,000 for mass food poisoning incident in 2018

SINGAPORE: Food establishment Spize and a related company were fined S$32,000 on Thursday (Dec 3) over a mass food poisoning incident in 2018.



Sixty-three people fell ill after eating food catered by Spize for a company event, and 45 of them were hospitalised. An auxiliary police officer who also consumed the food died eight days later.



The two companies, Spize and Spize Events, were convicted of 14 offences, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release.

The offences include possession of food unfit for human consumption, which has a maximum prescribed penalty of S$10,000, to charges ranging from hiring unregistered food handlers to food safety violations.

The AGC sought a total fine of at least S$30,000.

WHAT HAPPENED

On Nov 6, 2018, food contaminated with salmonella was supplied by Spize to security firm Brink’s for an event.

A total of 96 people ate the food, which was delivered in 88 bento sets. Sixty-three of them developed gastroenteritis symptoms and 45 were hospitalised.



Mr Mohamad Fadli Bin Mohd Saleh, an auxiliary police officer attached to Brink's, ate the food on the same day. He died eight days later on Nov 14 from sepsis and multi-organ failure following acute gastroenteritis.



The operating licences of Spize and Spize Events were cancelled on Dec 6 and both firms were charged in court for serious violations of the Environmental Public Health Act.



"However, there was insufficient evidence to link Mr Mohamad Fadli’s death to the negligence of any particular individual. As a result, no charges were preferred against any individual," said the authorities.



SFA said it conducts regular inspections of food outlets and will take action against those who fail to comply with food safety regulations.



"Food operators play a critical role in upholding public health and safety, and must ensure that food safety regulations are adhered to at all times. This includes having the necessary infrastructure and trained expertise to ensure safe food preparation, handling and sale of food," it said.

