Spize food poisoning: Number of people affected rises to 81

SINGAPORE: More people have taken ill after consuming food supplied by Spize's River Valley outlet.

A total of 81 people were reported to be affected as of 5pm on Thursday (Nov 15), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update. This is up from the 72 cases that were reported on Wednesday night.

Nine people remain hospitalised and are in a "stable condition", said MOH, adding that 37 others have been discharged.

An auxiliary police officer who became ill after consuming food from Spize died on Wednesday evening.



The 38-year-old employee of ground-handling firm SATS was being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital at the time of his death.



The exact cause of death is pending as it has been classified as a coroner's case, said MOH.



Spize's River Valley outlet.

Spize had supplied bento boxes for a Deepavali celebration organised by security company Brink's Singapore. The company confirmed that a number of its employees had fallen ill after consuming the food.

Authorities said they were first notified of the cases last Wednesday and inspected the restaurant’s premises on the same day.



The licence of Spize’s River Valley outlet was suspended indefinitely after health authorities found “several hygiene lapses” at the restaurant.



Apart from the River Valley restaurant, Spize has three other outlets at Bedok, Rifle Range at Temasek Club and Siglap.

