Football: Up to 100 spectators allowed at SPL matches with COVID-19 test, vaccine requirements

SINGAPORE: Up to 100 spectators will be allowed at Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches from Friday (Jul 23), subject to COVID-19 safe management measures.



This is down from the previous limit of 250, in accordance with Sport Singapore guidelines as Singapore moves back to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).



Fans must produce proof of a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result, or show that they have received both doses of either the BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The test result must be valid until the end of the event and has to be taken at a certified ART practitioner, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday.



Self-test kit results will not be valid for use of entry.



Those who have been vaccinated will only be allowed entry if the date of the match falls at least 14 days after their second dose.



Individuals aged 12 and below will not be allowed to enter the stadium for SPL matches until further notice, added FAS.



Eligible fans have to purchase a physical ticket at a dedicated booth at each match venue, which will start operations two hours before kick-off. A wrist tag will be issued to each ticket holder at the point of entry.



Spectators with physical tickets and wrist tags will be allowed to access the venue starting 60 minutes before kick-off.



FAS said fans who enter will be subject to safe-distancing measures as well as the usual security protocols at matches, which include bag checks. Fans are therefore advised not to bring bags and prohibited items.



They are also encouraged to arrive early to avoid crowding, said FAS.



Tickets will be priced at a baseline of S$8 for adults and S$5 for concession.



"However, clubs reserve the right to amend pricing with a maximum price cap of S$15 and will also undertake all ticketing operations," said FAS, adding that fans are advised to check with the respective home clubs for ticketing details.



Friday’s match will be between Albirex Niigata (S) FC and Lion City Sailors FC at Jurong East Stadium.

