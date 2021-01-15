Batches of Sportmix dog food recalled over high levels of potentially fatal toxin

SINGAPORE: Batches of Sportmix dog food produced in the United States are being recalled in Singapore due to high levels of a toxin that may cause illness and death in pets.



The affected products are Sportmix Dog Maintenance Adult Mini Chunk and Sportmix Dog Hi Protein, Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) said on Friday (Jan 15).

Both batches of the affected dog food come in 20kg bags with an expiry date of 7/09/22 printed on the packet. The factory code stated on the products is REG.OK-PFO-0005.



The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), an agency under NParks, was informed that the manufacturer, Midwestern Pet Foods, was recalling all of its dry dog and cat food products containing corn.

This is due to high levels of aflatoxin detected in the food, said NParks.

Alfatoxin is a toxin produced by the mould Aspergillus flavus that grows on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and deaths in pets.



According to an advisory by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 70 pets have died and 80 sickened after eating Sportmix pet food.



“Not all of these cases have been officially confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through laboratory testing or veterinary record review. This count is approximate and may not reflect the total number of pets affected,” said the FDA.

In Singapore, NParks said AVS has not received any feedback about animals affected after consuming the products.

“Pet owners with these products should immediately stop feeding them to their pets," said NParks. "Owners with pets that have consumed the implicated feed and show signs such as lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting and/or diarrhoea should seek veterinary attention immediately."

The local importer, Pets’ Station, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it is also recalling a batch of Sportmix Cat Original Recipe which is sold in a red 14.1kg bag.

Pet owners who purchased the implicated feed may contact the Pets’ Station at 6363 1121 for a refund.



