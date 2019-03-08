Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre to open from 2020, sports facilities in Yishun to be upgraded

SINGAPORE: As part of efforts to cater to the "growing needs of residents and towns", the upgraded Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre will open in phases from next year, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Grace Fu on Friday (Mar 8).

There are also plans to upgrade the existing sports facilities in Yishun, and Sport Singapore has engaged local community leaders on the proposed improvements. More details will be shared in due course, she added.



Advertisement

"We recognise that new and improved facilities are required to cater to the growing needs of residents and towns," said Ms Fu in Parliament during her Committee of Supply speech.

"Singaporeans will also have the chance to play a bigger part in the co-creation of sporting spaces to come, such as the upgraded Choa Chu Kang Sport Centre."



Sport Singapore received more than 700 responses from residents on what they would like at the sport centre. A renovated swimming complex with a sheltered training pool, new water play equipment and water slides will be opened to the public next year, said MCCY.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An air-conditioned sports hall, larger gym and dance studio, as well as a new active health lab, among other things, will be available come 2021, it added.



This year, Singaporeans can also look forward to the opening of 52 new indoor school sports halls, 32 new free-to-play school fields as well as two new play fields in Jurong Lake Gardens and Yan Kit, said Ms Fu.

Another nine Sport-in-Precinct facilities in Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Chong Pang, Mountbatten, Punggol East, Sembawang, Ulu Pandan, Whampoa and Woodlands will be ready by 2021.

There are also plans to upgrade existing ActiveSG facilities, like the Bishan Stadium, Jalan Besar Stadium and Kallang Practice Track, with new "innovative" features by the end of the year.

This includes the upcoming installations of LED display score boards as well as bucket seats in selected stadiums to enhance the spectator experience, added Ms Fu.



"We want to ensure access and opportunities for all Singaporeans to live an active and healthy life," said Ms Fu. "Our sports facilities are key to this – they are important community spaces where Singaporeans can meet, play and connect with each other."

