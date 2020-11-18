Combat sports with prolonged body contact now allowed, subject to 5-person limit per group

SINGAPORE: Combat sports that involve extensive body grappling, such as wrestling and jujitsu, are now allowed under the gradual resumption of activities in Singapore, subject to a five-person limit per group at all times.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Wednesday (Nov 18) updated its advisory on the resumption of sport and physical exercise and activity for Phase 2, removing the provision for participants to avoid prolonged contact in sports.

The previous advisory stated that contact sports with extensive body contact should be "modified such that there is no prolonged body contact such as grappling or restraining".

In the updated advisory, SportSG said that such activities are now permitted, subject to certain conditions.

Multiple groups of five are allowed to share the same space or be in the same class, but must not interact and must maintain a distance of 3m from one another at all times, SportSG said.

For organised programmes and classes, an additional service provider from a permitted enterprise - such as an instructor or coach - may guide the group.

“There shall be no intermingling between participants from different groups undertaking prolonged contact sport formats,” SportSG said.

Participants are also not allowed to change groups without observing a 14-day cooling period beforehand. During this period, the individual making the switch is not allowed to participate in prolonged contact sports with either their old or new group.

“Organisers shall be responsible for maintaining records on the cohorting system,” SportSG said.

