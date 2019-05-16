SportSG apologises after wrong winner announced as Sports Journalist of the Year

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) on Thursday (May 16) apologised for an error that resulted in the wrong person receiving the Sports Journalist of the Year award.

Mr Dilenjit Singh from the New Paper was announced as the winner at an award ceremony on Tuesday.

The rightful winner, however, is Straits Times reporter Sazali Abdul Aziz, said SportSG in a media release on Thursday.

Representatives from the judging panel had alerted SportSG to a possible mistake the day after the awards.

"Upon investigation, SportSG confirmed that the winning articles were matched to the wrong journalist. This was an administrative error by a member of the SportSG staff," said the agency.



It added that the mistake had nothing to do with the award ceremony’s auditor, KPMG.

“We sincerely apologise to Dilenjit and Sazali for the error. We congratulate Sazali on the well-deserved win,” said Mr S Parameswaran, SportSG's deputy director of public relations.

The Sports Journalist of the Year award recognises a reporter's contribution to local sport. It is given out as part of the Singapore Sports Awards.

Organised by the Singapore National Olympic Council and SportSG, this year's Singapore Sports Awards was held at Orchard Hotel.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling and shooter Martina Veloso were awarded Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.