Air quality 'normal' near Springdale Primary School where 70 students experienced eye irritation, says NEA

SINGAPORE: Air quality readings at the nearest monitoring station to Springdale Primary School remain within the "normal" range, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Jan 27).

NEA's statement to CNA came after Springdale Primary on Tuesday said that about 70 students had experienced "eye irritation" in school the previous day, and that it was unable to "ascertain the cause" of the incident.

In response to CNA's queries, NEA said that it was aware of the case and was working with the school to investigate the cause the incident.

"NEA has not received similar feedback in the vicinity of the school, or any upsurge in air quality feedback during the time of the incident," said the agency.

Springdale Primary, which is located at Anchorvale, said that it “immediately attended to" the students who experienced the symptoms on Monday, and notified their parents.

Some students sought medical attention. Most of the affected students returned to school on Tuesday while a few of them are resting at home.

As a precautionary measure, the classrooms were “thoroughly cleaned and ventilated”, said the school.