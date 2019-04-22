Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Sri Lanka after attacks

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Sri Lanka, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (Apr 22) after Sunday's attacks in and around Colombo.

The bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels killed 290 people and wounded about 500.

“Following the series of bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on 21 April 2019, the nation has been placed on high alert. Some foreign governments have also warned their citizens that there could be more attacks," said MFA in a travel advisory.

"In view of the current security situation there, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travels to Sri Lanka."

Singaporeans in Sri Lanka are strongly advised to exercise vigilance and take all necessary safety precautions such as monitoring the news closely and heeding the instructions of local authorities, said MFA.

They should also avoid public places where there are large gatherings of people, stay in touch family and friends, as well as e-register with MFA.

Those in need of consular assistance can contact the Honorary Consulate-General in Colombo or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office:

Honorary Consulate - General in Colombo, Sri Lanka

No 73, Sir James Peiris Mawatha

Colombo 02, Sri Lanka

Telephone: +94-11-5577300, +94-11-2304444, +94-11-5577111

Email: nawaloka@slt.lk

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg