Singapore-based British mum and her two children among those killed in Sri Lanka blasts

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based British lawyer and her two children were among those killed in the Sri Lanka attacks on Sunday (Apr 21), the company she worked for confirmed on Tuesday.

The series of bomb blasts that ripped through hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday killed at least 290 people and injured more than 500 others.

Anita Nicholson, a lawyer based in the Singapore office of Anglo American - a mining business - was at a hotel in Colombo when the explosion happened, British media reported.

She was killed in the blast, together with her two children, Alex and Annabel, the company said in a statement responding to queries from CNA.

"We are in contact with Anita’s husband, Ben, and supporting him in any way we can," the company statement read.

"Our thoughts are very much with Anita’s and Ben’s families, colleagues and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Sri Lankan government officials said 32 foreigners were among those who lost their lives.

These include British, US, Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Portuguese and Japanese nationals.

Three children of Denmark’s richest man, Anders Holch Povlsen, were also killed in the attacks.

Mr Povlsen is the owner of fashion firm Bestseller, which includes brands like Jack & Jones and Vero Moda, and is the majority stakeholder in online retailer ASOS.

A spokesman for Bestseller confirmed the news with CNA but declined to give further details.

The Sri Lankan government has declared a state of emergency following the attacks, the president’s office announced on Monday.

The special measures were being brought in "to allow the police and the three forces to ensure public security", the statement said, referring to the army, navy and air force.

