Chief priest of Sri Mariamman Temple arrested after gold ornaments found missing

SINGAPORE: The chief priest of Singapore's oldest Hindu temple, the Sri Mariamman Temple, is under police investigation after gold ornaments under his custody were found missing.

In a media statement on Saturday (Aug 1), the temple said it discovered during an audit that the gold ornaments were missing.

"Gold ornaments which are frequently used for prayers are kept under the custody of the Chief Priest in the inner sanctum of the Temple. Regular audits are done to ensure that the gold ornaments are physically accounted for," said the temple.



It added that the chief priest was questioned and he later returned all the missing items.

No other person was involved in the incident, according to the temple committee.



In response to CNA's queries, the police confirmed that a police report was lodged, adding that a 36-year-old man was arrested for criminal breach of trust as a servant.



Sri Mariamman Temple said the chief priest is currently on bail.



"The Temple Committee had kept the Hindu Endowments Board informed of this matter from the time the loss was discovered and are working closely to have closure on this matter," it added.



The police said investigations are ongoing.