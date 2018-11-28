SS Scuba fined S$14,000 for selling overseas trips without valid travel agent licence

SINGAPORE: Scuba diving company SS Scuba was slapped with a fine on Wednesday (Nov 28) for selling and arranging trips without a valid travel agent licence, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

SS Scuba's travel agent licence had ceased in March 2014, but the company continued to sell and arrange various overseas trips between January 2015 and July 2016, STB said.

The firm was convicted on 10 charges and fined S$14,000. Forty other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

"STB takes a serious view against unlicensed travel agents and is committed to uphold the reputation of Singapore’s tourism sector, and will not hesitate to take necessary action against those who contravened the legislation," said the tourism authority.

It urged the public to exercise due diligence when making travel arrangements and to refer to the latest list of licensed travel agents in Singapore.

According to its website, SS Scuba was set up in September 2010 after a merger between scuba group The Submersibles and diving centre Seaborne Scuba International. It offers dive courses and is also the distributor of various diving equipment.

