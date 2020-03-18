St Andrew's Cathedral closes for 2 weeks after church member infected with COVID-19

SINGAPORE: St Andrew's Cathedral will be closed for two weeks after a church member was confirmed to have COVID-19.



The church said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the case on Wednesday afternoon (Mar 18).

"We regret to inform that a member of our church has been confirmed to have COVID-19 infection and is currently warded in hospital," said the church's management team.

The patient, who attended an English service on Mar 15 at 9am in the Cathedral New Sanctuary, had no symptoms of illness and passed precautionary screening, said the church.



The cathedral will be closed from Mar 18 at 11.59pm to Apr 3 at 11.59pm.

The affected premises will be "professionally disinfected" during this period, said the church.



A notice posted on St Andrew's Cathedral's community page on Facebook.

The Catholic Church in Singapore last Thursday said it will continue to suspend mass in light of the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Singapore.

Reverend William Goh, Archbishop of Singapore, said that they were "not helping the situation" if masses were resumed.

The Catholic Church in Singapore first suspended mass indefinitely from Feb 14. It also suspended large public events such as formation sessions, retreats and seminars.

As of Tuesday night, 266 people in Singapore have been infected with COVID-19, with 114 fully recovered and discharged from hospital.

Several of the cases have been linked to clusters at the Grace Assembly of God, The Life Church and Missions church and the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah).

