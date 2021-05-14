2 more primary schools conducting home-based learning after students test positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Two primary schools are conducting home-based learning on Friday (May 14) after COVID-19 cases were reported among its student population.

According to notices seen by CNA, two students from Kong Hwa School and a student from St Andrew's Junior School tested positive for COVID-19.



All the students were said to be "close contact(s) of another positive case not related to the school", according to the school notices.



St Andrew's Junior School and Kong Hwa School confirmed with CNA that the two schools are conducting home-based learning for their students.

CNA has reached out to them for more information.

Students will be on home-based learning on Friday, so as to allow the schools to clean and disinfect their premises, said the school notices.



"Students and staff who were in close contact with the student(s) will be placed on Leave Of Absence or Quarantine Order, as required by the Ministry of Health (MOH)."

According to the notice by St Andrew's Junior School, the St Andrew's Boarding House will remain open in the afternoon "as per usual hours".

"However, students who are placed on Leave of Absence or Quarantine Order should not come to the Boarding House," it said.



YIO CHU KANG PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENT TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

On Thursday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Yio Chu Kang Primary School will conduct home-based learning for three days after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

MOH has determined that the student's COVID-19 infection was not school-based, as he was infected by a household member.

The student was last in school on Monday, and he was well at the time. However, he was unwell the next day and consulted a doctor.

Yio Chu Kang Primary School has already cleaned and disinfected its premises thoroughly, and MOH has placed students and staff who were in close contact with the student on a quarantine order from May 12 to May 24.

Victoria Junior College will resume physical classes on Monday after all students, staff members and vendors tested negative for COVID-19.

The school shifted to full home-based learning on May 10 after one of its students contracted COVID-19.

