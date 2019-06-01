St John’s Island Lodge reopens after upgrading works

SINGAPORE: St John’s Island Lodge reopened on Saturday (Jun 1) after the completion of upgrading works that began a year ago.

Visitors at the lodge can now enjoy new amenities such as smart lock systems for checking in and out, electric hobs, energy-saving lights and new kitchenware. There is also a new barbecue pit area, built with recycled wood from the island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the first phase of upgrades for the lodge, which began in June last year after the Singapore Land Authority took over its management from Sentosa Development Corporation. It was previously known as the St John’s Island Campsite and Holiday Bungalow.

The lodge’s bungalows and campsites are now themed after the island’s native wildlife. The holiday bungalow is named Eagle, after the white-bellied sea eagle, while the three campsites are named Dolphin, Turtle and Otter after the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, the hawksbill turtle and the smooth-coated otter.

St John’s Island Lodge's Otter campsite, which can accommodate up to 50 people. (Photos: Singapore Land Authority)

Changes have also been made to the booking scheme, with visitors now given the option to make daily bookings instead of having to book in four-day blocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Booking fees for the Eagle bungalow, which can accommodate up to 10 people, is S$21.40 per day on weekdays and S$42.80 per day on weekends. Campsite bookings start at S$74.90 per day on weekdays and S$117.70 per day on weekends.

The lodge will remain open during the annual Kusu Pilgrimage Season, SLA said.

Upgrading works at the lodge will continue in July 2020. The bedding at the Dolphin and Turtle campsites will be improved during the second phase of upgrading, said SLA.

The public can make online bookings for the facilities at www.sla.gov.sg/tol.