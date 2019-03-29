St John's Island, Pulau Hantu cleared of asbestos: SLA

SINGAPORE: All asbestos removal works on St John’s Island and Pulau Hantu have been completed, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced on Friday (Mar 29).

SLA also added that the campsite on St John’s Island will reopen in June.

This comes a year after the discovery of asbestos on St John’s Island by SLA contractors during maintenance and upgrading works.

A surveyor appointed by SLA had confirmed in April last year the presence of asbestos in samples of debris that were sent for testing on Mar 19.

The island’s nature trail, campsite, lagoon and holiday bungalow area were among areas that were cordoned off to restrict public access.

Further traces of asbestos were also found on Kusu Island and Pulau Hantu but not on Lazarus Island, Pulau Seringat and Kias Island.

Kusu Island was cleared of asbestos last September and has been reopened to the public, SLA said in its press release on Friday.

A satellite view of St John's Island. (Image: Singapore Land Authority)

“SLA has since completed all asbestos removal works on St John’s Island and Pulau Hantu, and both islands will be fully reopened to the public,” SLA added.

“With this, all asbestos waste on the islands managed by SLA has been cleared safely."

The upgrading and maintenance of the campsites are “currently in their final stages and are on schedule for completion by end May 2019”, SLA added.

The former St John’s Island Campsite and Holiday Bungalow have been renamed as the St John’s Island Lodge and overnight accommodation facilities will be reopened to the public on Jun 1, SLA said, adding that bookings are available for the St John’s Island Lodge “to increase access and encourage visitorship to the island”.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that has been banned in Singapore since 1989 due to health concerns. It was commonly used as a construction material in the past.

Further traces of asbestos were also found on Pulau Ubin and Big Sister's island, which are managed by NParks, but has been removed from the islands.