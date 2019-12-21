Personal data of 2,400 MINDEF, SAF personnel potentially affected by data breach

SINGAPORE: The personal data of 2,400 Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel may be affected by a potential personal data breach.



ST Logistics said in a media release on Saturday (Dec 21) that the potential breach was a result of a recent series of email phishing activities involving malicious malware sent to its employees’ email accounts.



“This data, contained in working files residing in affected workstations, may have been exfiltrated,” it added.



ST Logistics added that it had carried out “extensive forensic investigations” into these activities through its own cyber security team and with the support of external cyber security experts.



The company also added that it informed the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) of the "possible breach" of personal data on Dec 16.



ST Logistics operates several logistics services, including an eMart retail and equipping service for MINDEF and SAF personnel.



“In some instances, to ensure that these services are carried out correctly, some personal data is utilised. This includes names, NRIC numbers, home addresses or telephone numbers,” it said.



Affected individuals will be notified about the possible compromise of their personal data.



ST Logistics chief executive officer Loganathan Ramasamy said that the company is committed to ensuring that all personal data in the company’s possession is treated with “high standards of integrity”.



“We apologise sincerely for this incident and we owe this to our customers and stakeholders to ensure their personal data is robustly protected,” he added.